Mbappe scores landmark goal as PSG edges Brest. Marseille-Lyon game postponed after team bus attack

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe scored twice to reach 251 goals in his club career as defending champion Paris Saint-Germain edged host Brest 3-2 to stay a point behind leader Nice in the French league. Mbappe scored the winner in the 89th minute with his league-leading 10th goal this season. His first strike Sunday saw him reach his 250th club goal in all competitions, spanning his career at Monaco and PSG. Nice retained top spot after Monaco lost 2-0 at Lille. The day was later overshadowed by the Lyon team bus being attacked which resulted in the game at Marseille being postponed. Lyon coach Fabio Grosso suffered a deep cut above his left eye requiring stitches and a large bandage around his head.

