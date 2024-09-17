Mbappé scores his first Champions League goal with Real Madrid

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has scored his first Champions League goal with Real Madrid as he resumed his quest to win a European title. Mbappé found the open net after a cross by Rodrigo just seconds into the second half of Madrid’s game against Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The goal gave Madrid a 1-0 lead but Stuttgart equalized with Deniz Undav in the 68th. The match was even at 1-1 in the second half.

