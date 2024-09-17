Mbappé scores his first Champions League goal with Real Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has scored his first Champions League goal with Real Madrid as he resumed his quest to win a European title. Mbappé found the open net after a cross by Rodrigo just seconds into the second half of Madrid’s game against Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The goal gave Madrid a 1-0 lead but Stuttgart equalized with Deniz Undav in the 68th. The match was even at 1-1 in the second half.

