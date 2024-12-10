Mbappé scores his 50th Champions League goal but then exits Real Madrid’s win at Atalanta

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has scored his 50th Champions League goal but then exited Real Madrid’s 3-2 win at Atalanta with an apparent physical issue. The France striker used an expert control with his left foot to gather a pass from Brahim Diaz then quickly darted past a defender and unleashed a shot with his right foot into the far corner to put Madrid ahead 1-0 10 minutes in. Mbappé exited later in the first half with an apparent leg issue. He was replaced by Rodrygo.

