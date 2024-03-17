Mbappe scores hat trick as PSG routs Montpellier 6-2 to take 12-point lead in French league

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has scored a hat trick as Paris Saint-Germain routed Montpellier 6-2 to move 12 points clear of Brest at the top of the French league. Mbappe struck in the 22nd minute before adding two more goals in the second half, the last of which was his 250th goal for PSG in all competitions since his arrival in August 2017. He is the leading scorer in the league this season with 24 goals. Vitinha had opened the scoring. Lee Kang-in and Nuno Mendes also scored for PSG. It was the first league victory in four league games for PSG. With eight rounds of matches left, PSG has 59 points, Brest has 47 and Monaco 46.

