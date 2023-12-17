Mbappé scores but PSG concedes late equalizer in a 1-1 draw at Lille

PARIS (AP) — French league leader Paris Saint-Germain has missed the chance to move seven points clear after conceding a sloppy stoppage-time equalizer in a 1-1 draw at Lille. Star striker Kylian Mbappé’s penalty gave PSG the lead in the 66th minute before Canada striker Jonathan David headed home four minutes into injury time. Brest is proving the surprise team and is in fifth place on goal difference after winning 2-0 at Nantes. Nantes fans held a minute’s silence for a supporter who died after being stabbed earlier this month. Sixth-place Marseille beat last-place Clermont 2-1 at home for a fourth straight league win.

