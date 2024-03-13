Mbappé scores as PSG beats Nice 3-1 to reach French Cup semifinals

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé returned to the starting lineup and took just 14 minutes to score as Paris Saint-Germain beat Nice 3-1 to reach the French Cup semifinals. After starting the past two league games on the bench Mbappé looked sharp. He expertly swapped waist-high passes with midfielder Fabián Ruiz and put the ball between goalkeeper Marcin Bułka’s legs for the opening goal and his 35th of another prolific season. Ruiz and central defender Lucas Beraldo also scored for PSG which has won the trophy a record 14 times but not since 2021. PSG hosts 2019 champion Rennes in the semis and Valenciennes faces Lyon.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.