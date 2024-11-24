Mbappé scores as Madrid moves closer to Barcelona in Spanish league ahead of tough test at Liverpool

Kylian Mbappé scored and Real Madrid moved within four points of Spanish league leader Barcelona with a 3-0 win at Leganes ahead of its eagerly awaited Champions League match at Liverpool. The France striker struck after going four straight games without finding the net. Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham also scored for Madrid to close the gap on Barcelona, which conceded two late goals in a 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday. Madrid has played one game less than Barcelona. Madrid will make the trip to England to face Premier League leader Liverpool on Wednesday in the Champions League and is hoping to recover from a demoralizing 3-1 home loss against AC Milan in the previous round of matches.

