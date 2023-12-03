Mbappe scores and PSG overcomes Le Havre despite Donnarumma’s red card. Marseille beats Rennes 2-0

By The Associated Press
Marseille's Azzedine Ounahi, center, is congratulated after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the French League One soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and Rennes at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole]

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain had no problem beating Le Havre 2-0 to extend its lead at the top of the French league standings despite playing 80 minutes with 10 men after goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was sent off for a reckless tackle. Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Vitinha on Sunday ensured a seventh consecutive league win for Luis Enrique’s team. PSG has a four-point cushion at the top after second-place Nice was handed its first loss this season on Saturday, a 1-0 defeat at Nantes. Marseille later snapped a four-game winless run in the league with a 2-0 win against Rennes. Marseille moved up to ninth place.

