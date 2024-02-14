Mbappé scores again as PSG beats Sociedad 2-0 in 1st leg of Champions League round of 16

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé grabbed the first goal and emerging winger Bradley Barcola added the second as Paris Saint-Germain beat Real Sociedad 2-0 in the first leg of the Champions round of 16. Mbappé showed no ill effects from a sore left ankle that kept him out of PSG’s previous game. But up until his 58th-minute goal, Sociedad dominated for long spells despite missing key players through injury. The breakthrough came when Marquinhos headed on Ousmane Dembélé‘s corner from the right and Mbappé was unmarked at the back post to volley in. Goalkeeper Álex Remiro was beaten again in the 70th when the speedy Barcola broke down the left and poked the ball in. The return leg is on March 5.

