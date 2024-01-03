Mbappé scores again as Paris Saint-Germain beats Toulouse 2-0 to win Champions Trophy

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé and Lee Kang-in both scored as French league champion Paris Saint-Germain beat French Cup winner Toulouse 2-0 to win the Champions Trophy. Lee put PSG ahead in the third minute and PSG made it 2-0 in the 44th when Mbappé beat 18-year-old goalkeeper Guillaume Restes from near the penalty spot. The Champions Trophy has been held abroad in recent years as a pre-season curtain raiser. This year’s edition was scheduled to be held in Bangkok in August but was switched when the local organizer backed out. The French league then decided to hold the match on home soil at PSG’s stadium in Paris.

