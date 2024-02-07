Mbappé scores again and PSG advances to French Cup quarterfinals with 3-1 win over Brest

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored his 30th goal of the season as Paris Saint-Germain advanced to the French Cup quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Brest that extended its unbeaten run to 15 matches. Mbappé has been in tremendous form this season. Last weekend, the France captain scored his 20th league goal in just 19 matches. According to data by Opta, Mbappé has been involved in 50 goals in 28 French Cup games — 35 goals and 15 assists — scoring 11 goals in his last four matches in the competition. Seven-time French champion Lyon also advanced to the quarterfinals with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Lille.

