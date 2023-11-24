Mbappé scores a penalty as PSG beats Monaco 5-2 to move four points clear at the top

PARIS (AP) — Star striker Kylian Mbappé has scored his 14th league goal of the season as Paris Saint-Germain beat third-place Monaco 5-2 to move four points clear at the top of the French standings. Second-place Nice can keep the gap at one point if it beats Toulouse at home on Sunday. After striker Gonçalo Ramos put PSG ahead in the 18th minute Monaco equalized four minutes later following a mistake from goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. PSG regained the lead for good through Mbappé in the 39th when defender Soungoutou Magassa tried to clear the ball and clipped the leg of winger Ousmane Dembélé for a penalty. Mbappé sent his spot kick into the top left corner against his former club.

