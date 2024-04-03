Mbappé scores a deflected goal as PSG beats Rennes 1-0 to reach French Cup final

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé saw his first-half penalty saved but then scored with a deflected shot moments later as Paris Saint-Germain beat Rennes 1-0 to reach the French Cup final. PSG goes for a record-extending 15th French Cup trophy on May 25 against Lyon. Mbappé was having a quiet game and appeared to let himself tumble as he earned a penalty cutting into the area. Goalkeeper Steve Mandanda guessed correctly and palmed away his spot-kick in the 37th minute. Three minutes later Mbappé was celebrating when his deflected strike wrong-footed Mandanda at Parc des Princes.

