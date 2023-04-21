Mbappé scores 2 as PSG wins at Angers in Ligue 1

ANGERS, France (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has netted twice to help leader Paris Saint-Germain take another step toward a record 11th French title with a 2-1 win at bottom side Angers. PSG has moved 11 points ahead of Marseille and 12 above Lens. They play Rennes and Monaco respectively this weekend. Angers could be relegated on Sunday if 16th-placed Brest wins at Ajaccio. Mbappé got PSG going in the ninth minute and doubled his tally in the 26th. Lionel Messi had a hand in both goals. Sada Thioub reduced the deficit three minutes from time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.