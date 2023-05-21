Mbappé scores 2 as PSG on verge of winning 11th French league title

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored twice to reach a league-leading 28 goals this season as Paris Saint-Germain labored to a 2-1 win at relegation-threatened Auxerre to all but guarantee a record 11th French league title. Defending champion PSG remains six points ahead of second-place Lens with two matches left and has a far superior goal difference but mathematically needs one point next weekend at Strasbourg to go past Saint-Étienne on 10 titles. Mbappé put PSG 2-0 ahead inside eight minutes with World Cup winner Lionel Messi involved in the buildup for both goals. Midfielder Seko Fofana scored again as Lens rallied to win 3-1 at Lorient to move closer to ensuring second place and automatic entry into next season’s Champions League.

