Mbappé scores 2 and creates 2 as PSG wins 4-1 in French Cup. Monaco and Nice also advance to last 16

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored twice and also set up two goals as Paris Saint-Germain won 4-1 at Orléans to reach the French Cup round of 16. Mbappé netted in the 16th minute, and again in the 62nd with a penalty. He then set up striker Gonçalo Ramos and substitute midfielder Senny Mayulu. Veteran striker Wissam Ben Yedder grabbed a hat trick as Monaco won 3-1 at second-tier Rodez. But 2022 winner Nantes lost 1-0 at home to second-tier Laval. First-division Nice won 3-2 at second-tier Bordeaux in a match marred by crowd violence. Fighting broke out in the stands before the game between rival supporters.

