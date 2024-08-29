Mbappé scoreless again as Madrid is held to another draw in Spanish league, this time at Las Palmas

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé remained scoreless and defending champion Real Madrid settled for a 1-1 draw at Las Palmas in the Spanish league. Mbappé was Madrid’s biggest signing in years but he is yet to score in the league this season. His only goal with Madrid came in the team’s UEFA Super Cup victory over Atalanta earlier this month. It was Vinicius Junior who scored for Madrid by converting a 69th-minute penalty kick after a handball inside the area. The hosts had taken the lead five minutes into the match with Alberto Moleiro.

