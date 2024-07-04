Mbappé says France election results are ‘catastrophic’ as far right gets closer to power

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — France soccer captain Kylian Mbappé says the election results in his nation are “catastrophic” as it lurches closer to a first far-right government since World War II. The National Rally has gained around 33% of the vote nationwide in the first round of a rushed election. The second round of the legislative elections are on Sunday. Marine Le Pen’s party is poised to potentially gain power. Mbappé urges people to go out to vote “now, more than ever” because it is a “pressing” situation. He says “We cannot let our country fall into the hands of these people.”

