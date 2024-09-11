Mbappé rejects mediation offer in $60M financial dispute with PSG

Kylian Mbappé has rejected a mediation offer by the French soccer league’s legal commission in the long-standing dispute with his former club over wages and bonuses. PSG officials and Mbappé’s representatives met in Paris after the France superstar asked the commission to get involved. Mbappé, who joined Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer, says PSG owes him 55 million euros. In a statement to The Associated Press, Mbappé’s representatives say the player asked the commission to take note of the non-payment of three months’ salary and of the last third of a loyalty bonus. They added that a mediation proposal was rejected because it would be “useless.”

