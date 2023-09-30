Mbappé plays but fails to score as PSG draws 0-0 at Clermont. Monaco faces Marseille

PARIS (AP) — Star striker Kylian Mbappé was kept quiet and Paris Saint-Germain could not find a way to score in a 0-0 draw at struggling Clermont in the French league. Mbappé shook off a minor injury to his left ankle sustained in last Sunday’s 4-0 home win against Marseille. He received a yellow card for diving in the 80th minute. PSG moved up to second place but has won only three of its seven league games under new coach Luis Enrique. The draw moved Clermont off the bottom and into 17th place with two points. A home win for Monaco later Saturday at home to Marseille would put it top.

