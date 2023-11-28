Mbappé penalty rescues draw for PSG against Newcastle in Champions League

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé’s penalty deep into stoppage time salvaged a point for Paris Saint-Germain in a 1-1 draw with an injury-depleted but tenacious Newcastle team. Alexander Isak scored on a rebound in the 24th minute, making up for his earlier miss when he shot over the bar from close range. PSG wasted chance after chance until Ousmane Dembélé flicked the ball up in the fifth minute of stoppage time and it bounced off Tino Livramento’s chest and onto his arm. Mbappé blasted the spot-kick past goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.