Mbappé out of France’s starting lineup and on bench for Euro 2024 clash with Netherlands

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has been left out of France’s starting lineup for its European Championship clash with the Netherlands. He is a substitute. Mbappé hadn’t been certain to start on Friday in Leipzig after breaking his nose on Monday in the opening 1-0 win over Austria. Mbappé trained wearing a face mask on Thursday and coach Didier Deschamps sounded optimistic his star forward would be able to play. But Deschamps evidently decided it wasn’t worth the risk for him to start.

