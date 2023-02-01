Mbappé off injured for PSG after missing twice-taken penalty

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé’s night went from bad to worse as he missed a twice-taken penalty for Paris Saint-Germain against Montpellier and then limped off injured. The World Cup star went off midway through the first half against Montpellier moments after clutching his right leg just below the knee following a challenge. TV cameras also showed him rubbing the back of his left thigh as he walked to the dressing room. PSG was awarded a penalty in the seventh minute. Goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte saved Mbappé’s first effort and made an outstanding save to push Mbappé’s re-taken effort onto the post. Mbappé somehow missed an open goal when the rebound fell to him. Defender Sergio Ramos also went off injured for PSG, which faces Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Feb. 14.

