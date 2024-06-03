Mbappé not in France squad for Paris Olympics ahead of expected move to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé will not play for France at the Paris Olympics after he was left out of Thierry Henry’s provisional squad for the Games on Monday.

The World Cup winner, who is widely expected to join Real Madrid after leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent, had stated his desire to play at the Games in his home nation.

Henry and even French President Emmanuel Macron wanted Mbappé to be part of the men’s Olympic team, but he was not included in the 25-man squad.

PSG’s Warren Zaire-Emery and Bradley Barcola were included, as well as veteran striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Unlike most international tournaments like the World Cup, European Championship and Copa America, clubs are not required to let their players compete at men’s Olympic tournaments.

With Mbappé set to play at the Euros for France, his involvement at the Paris Games would have meant he was unlikely to get a break during the offseason.

Still, he said in March that he wanted to be involved: “I have always had the same ambition. I have always said that I wanted to go, but it doesn’t depend on me.”

Macron said last month that he was “counting upon Real Madrid to free up Kylian for the Olympic Games,” despite his widely anticipated move to the Spanish giant still not confirmed.

Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta and Michael Olise have both been included.

France squad:

Goalkeepers: Lucas Chevalier (Lille), Obed Nkambadio (Paris FC), Guillaume Restes (Toulouse), Robin Risser (Dijon)

Defenders: Bafode Diakite (Lille), Maxime Esteve (Burnley), Bradley Locko (Brest), Castello Lukeba (Leipzig), Kiliann Sildillia (Freiburg), Adrien Truffert (Rennes), Leny Yoro (Lille)

Midfielders: Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco), Joris Chotard (Montpellier), Desire Doue (Rennes), Manu Kone (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Enzo Millot (Stuttgart), Khephren Thuram (Nice), Lesley Ugochukwu (Chelsea), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards: Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain), Arnaud Kalimuendo (Rennes), Alexandra Lacazette (Lyon), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Michael Olise (Crystal Palace), Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich)

