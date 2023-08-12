Mbappe, Neymar and Verratti left out of PSG squad for opening game against Lorient

By JEROME PUGMIRE The Associated Press
FILE - PSG's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with PSG's Neymar after scoring a disallowed goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christophe Ena]

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Marco Verratti were all left out of the squad for Paris Saint-Germain’s season opener against Lorient later on Saturday. Mbappe is mired in a contract standoff and was left out of the pre-season tour to Japan and South Korea. He has been training apart from defending champion PSG’s first-team regulars. Neymar trained alone on Friday with the club saying it was because he was recovering from a viral infection. But Neymar is heading for a PSG exit and could leave this month. Verratti has been linked with a move to the lucrative Saudi Arabian league.

