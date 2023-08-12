Mbappe, Neymar and Verratti left out of PSG squad for opening game against Lorient

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Marco Verratti were all left out of the squad for Paris Saint-Germain’s season opener against Lorient later on Saturday. Mbappe is mired in a contract standoff and was left out of the pre-season tour to Japan and South Korea. He has been training apart from defending champion PSG’s first-team regulars. Neymar trained alone on Friday with the club saying it was because he was recovering from a viral infection. But Neymar is heading for a PSG exit and could leave this month. Verratti has been linked with a move to the lucrative Saudi Arabian league.

