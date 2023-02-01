Mbappé misses twice-taken penalty for PSG, limps off injured

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé missed a twice-taken penalty for Paris Saint-Germain and then blazed over an open goal when the ball fell back to him on his second effort. The World Cup star then went off injured midway through the first half against Montpellier. PSG was awarded a penalty in the seventh minute. Goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte saved Mbappé’s first effort and made an outstanding save to push Mbappé’s re-taken effort onto the post. Mbappé somehow missed an open goal when the rebound fell to him. After appearing to hurt his left thigh following a challenge Mbappé left the game. PSG faces Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Feb. 14.

