Mbappé misses penalty then scores as PSG beats Strasbourg

By The Associated Press
PSG's Carlos Soler kicks the ball ahead of Strasbourg's Abakar Sylla during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, France, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jean-Francois Badias]

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has missed a first-half penalty and scored one of the simplest goals of his career as Paris Saint-Germain unconvincingly beat Strasbourg 2-1 in Ligue 1. The France striker saw his penalty saved after seven minutes. Then 25 minutes later he put the visitors ahead after a defensive mistake left him with an open goal. Strasbourg fought valiantly and got a goal back but could not make its pressure count. The Alsace club remains in 10th place. PSG is nine points ahead of second-placed Nice.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.