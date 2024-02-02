Mbappé misses penalty then scores as PSG beats Strasbourg

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has missed a first-half penalty and scored one of the simplest goals of his career as Paris Saint-Germain unconvincingly beat Strasbourg 2-1 in Ligue 1. The France striker saw his penalty saved after seven minutes. Then 25 minutes later he put the visitors ahead after a defensive mistake left him with an open goal. Strasbourg fought valiantly and got a goal back but could not make its pressure count. The Alsace club remains in 10th place. PSG is nine points ahead of second-placed Nice.

