Mbappe, Messi inspire PSG to comeback 4-3 win against Lille

PARIS (AP) — French league leader Paris Saint-Germain gave away a two-goal lead then trailed by one goal with four minutes left before Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi turned things around and helped PSG to a 4-3 win against Lille on Sunday. As PSG looked set for a fourth consecutive loss in all competitions, Mbappe snatched a late equalizer in the 86th minute at the Parc des Princes. Messi slotted home the winner deep in added time from a free kick, with a lethal left-footed shot into the bottom right corner. Second-placed Marseille later traveled to Toulouse. PSG and Marseille will face off next week at the Stade Velodrome in the biggest match in French soccer.

