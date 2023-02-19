Mbappe, Messi inspire PSG to 4-3 win against Lille

PARIS (AP) — French league leader Paris Saint-Germain gave away a two-goal lead then trailed by one goal with four minutes left before Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi turned things around and helped PSG to beat Lille 4-3. PSG looked set for a fourth consecutive loss in all competitions but Mbappe equalized in the 86th minute at the Parc des Princes. Messi slotted home the winner deep in added time from a free kick. Neymar was forced off the field on a stretcher in the second half after twisting his right ankle. Second-place Marseille kept the pressure on the leaders with a 3-2 win at Toulouse ahead of their clash next week at the Stade Velodrome in the biggest match in French soccer.

