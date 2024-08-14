Mbappé makes Madrid heavy favorite to repeat as Spanish league champion for 1st time in 17 years

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid was one of the teams to beat in Europe last season, winning the Spanish league with ease and adding another Champions League trophy to its collection. And what was good got even better for 2024-25, with France star Kylian Mbappé finally joining the Spanish powerhouse after years of flirtation between both sides. Mbappé’s addition makes Madrid the heavy favorite to win back-to-back league titles for the first time since 2007-08. Barcelona will debut coach Hansi Flick, while Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid brought in Argentina forward Julián Álvarez and Spain defender Robin Le Normand to improve its squad.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.