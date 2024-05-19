Mbappé left out of PSG squad for final league game of the season

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has been left out of the squad traveling to Metz on Sunday for the final league game of the season. PSG has already been crowned champion for a record-extending 12th time. The star striker, who is leaving PSG after seven seasons at the French league club, has not been included in a group of 20 players selected by coach Luis Enrique. Asked to comment, PSG did not give a reason to justify Mbappé’s absence. The forward, who is widely expected to join Real Madrid, is not in the list of PSG players who are not available because of an injury. Mbappé is the club’s all-time top goalscorer with 256 goals, including 191 in the league.

