Mbappé left out of PSG squad for final league game amid reports he attended Cannes film festival

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé was left out of the Paris Saint-Germain squad for the final French league game of the season against Metz amid media reports that he spent the weekend at the Cannes film festival. PSG has already been crowned champion for a record-extending 12th time. The star striker, who is leaving PSG after seven seasons, has not been included in a group of 20 players selected by coach Luis Enrique. Asked to comment, PSG did not give a reason to explain Mbappé’s absence. Ousmane Dembélé, Vitinha, Marquinhos, Fabian Ruiz and Gianluigi Donnarumma will also sit out the trip to Metz. According to RMC Sport, Mbappé and his five teammates were granted a three-day rest by Enrique.

