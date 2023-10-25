Mbappé leads the way as PSG eases to 3-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League

PARIS (AP) — France forwards Kylian Mbappé and Randal Kolo Muani both scored as Paris Saint-Germain secured a 3-0 win against a lackluster AC Milan in the Champions League. Teenage midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery set up two goals including PSG’s third for South Korea winger Lee Kang-in near the end. It was Lee’s first for the club and a welcome win for PSG after it was routed 4-1 at Newcastle in the previous round. Seven-time champion Milan still has not won or scored in Group F. PSG leads with six points from three matches and Milan is last. In other other group game Newcastle lost 1-0 at home to Borussia Dortmund.

