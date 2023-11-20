Mbappé has reached 300 career goals faster than Messi or Ronaldo. Thierry Henry is impressed.

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has scored 300 career goals faster than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Former France great Thierry Henry has nothing but admiration. Mbappé achieved the feat over the weekend in a 14-0 rout of Gibraltar at the age of 24 years and 333 days. Both Messi and Cristiano had to wait until after they turned 25 to reach the milestone. Henry is now in charge of leading the new generation of France’s players as coach of the U21 team. He told a news conference on Sunday that “what this kid is doing is really out of this world.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.