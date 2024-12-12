Mbappé has injured left thigh and will likely be sidelined by Real Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says striker Kylian Mbappé has injured his left thigh. The club has not specified the nature of the injury nor how long Mbappé will be out. The France captain was injured on Tuesday after scoring the opening goal in Madrid’s 3-2 win at Atalanta in the Champions League. Madrid crosses the Spanish capital to play at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. Madrid trails La Liga leader Barcelona by two points. It then travels to Qatar to play the Intercontinental Cup final on Dec. 18.

