Mbappé gives PSG glimmer of hope he might stay

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has given Paris Saint-Germain a glimmer of hope he might stay by insisting he has not yet decided on his future. Mbappé’s contract runs out in June. Last year he caused a stir by refusing to sign a 12-month contract extension. It means he can leave on a free transfer at the end of the season and is authorized to talk to clubs in January and sign a pre-contract agreement. Now Mbappé has cast doubt on whether he will leave, saying “No, I haven’t made my decision.” Mbappé was mired in a tense transfer standoff with PSG at the start of this season. PSG insisted he would not leave for free.

