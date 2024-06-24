Mbappé ‘getting better every day’ and wants to play against Poland at Euro 2024, France coach says

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — France coach Didier Deschamps says Kylian Mbappé is “getting better every day” after breaking his nose and “wants to play” against Poland at the European Championship on Tuesday. Mbappé sustained the broken nose in France’s opening 1-0 win over Austria at Euro 2024 and didn’t come off the bench for the 0-0 draw with the Netherlands on Friday. The Real Madrid-bound striker will be wearing a protective mask if he does play at Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion. Deschamps says “the bruise has gone down, he is getting used to playing in a mask.” He added Mbappe “wants to play — he wanted to play against the Netherlands and he wants to play against Poland.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.