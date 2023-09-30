Mbappé fails to score as PSG draws 0-0 at Clermont. Monaco is new leader after beating Marseille 3-2

PARIS (AP) — Star striker Kylian Mbappé was kept quiet and Paris Saint-Germain could not find a way to score in a 0-0 draw at struggling Clermont in the French league. Monaco took advantage to go top after winning 3-2 at home to Marseille, with midfielder Maghnes Akliouche scoring twice and setting up the other goal. Mbappé shook off a minor injury to his left ankle and started the match. He received a yellow card for diving in the 80th minute. Third-place PSG has won only three of its seven league games under new coach Luis Enrique. The draw moved Clermont off the bottom and into 17th place with two points. Nice will take first place if it wins at home to Brest on Sunday.

