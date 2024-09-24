Mbappé extends scoring streak as Real Madrid beats Alaves 3-2 in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has extended his scoring streak with his sixth goal in five matches as Real Madrid defeated Alaves 3-2 to move closer to leader Barcelona in the Spanish league. Mbappé’s seventh goal since joining Madrid was a beauty. The France forward started a give-and-go with Jude Bellingham with a heal flick and then picked up the pass and used a nifty move to clear a defender inside the area before finding the net in the 40th minute at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Lucas Vázquez and Rodrygo also scored for Madrid as it extended its unbeaten run in the league to 39 matches going back to last season.

