Mbappé enduring ‘difficult moment’ as he misses another penalty kick and Madrid loses to Athletic

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has admitted that he is going through a difficult moment as he missed another penalty kick and Real Madrid lost ground to Barcelona in the Spanish league after a 2-1 loss at Athletic Bilbao. Mbappé had his penalty saved by Athletic goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala in the 68th minute and later Federico Valverde gifted a late goal by losing possession on defense to allow an easy winner by Gorka Guruzeta in the 80th. Mbappé sent the penalty shot to his right and Agirrezabala dived that way to make the stop. Álex Berenguer had put the hosts ahead in the 53td and Jude Bellingham equalized for Madrid in the 78th.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.