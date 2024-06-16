Mbappé doesn’t expect to play Olympic soccer in Paris after Real Madrid transfer

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé thinks he won’t be able to play for France at the Olympic soccer tournament in Paris following his transfer to Real Madrid. Mbappé is captaining France at the European Championship. Playing the Olympics as well could take up almost all of his off-season before an eagerly expected debut at Madrid. France’s opening game against the United States at the Olympic men’s tournament is July 24, just 10 days after the European Championship final. The Olympic gold-medal game is Aug. 9.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.