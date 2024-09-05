Mbappé could face a hostile home crowd when France hosts Italy in the Nations League

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé is back to his home country with the national squad as the 2022 World Cup runner-up takes on Italy in the Nations League. The match will be played at his former club’s pitch at at the Parc des Princes. Mbappé played seven seasons with PSG before his move to Real Madrid this summer. He left amid a reported dispute related to unpaid wages worth $61 million and there is a chance he will face an hostile crowd. Mbappé told a press conference on Thursday, “I don’t care. The important thing is to win.”

