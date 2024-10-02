Mbappé comes off the bench for Real Madrid in return from hamstring injury

LILLE, France (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has returned from a hamstring injury by coming off the bench for Real Madrid in the second half of the team’s Champions League match at Lille. Mbappé entered the game in the 57th minute to replace defender Éder Militão. Madrid was losing 1-0 when the France forward came in. Mbappé had missed Madrid’s 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league on Sunday because of an injury to his left leg.

