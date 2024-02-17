Mbappé comes off bench and scores a penalty as leader PSG wins at Nantes

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé comes off the bench to score a late penalty as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain wins at Nantes 2-0 and moves 14 points clear of second-placed Nice. Mbappé was fouled and confidently converted his spot kick in the 78th. He then pointed at a television camera and smiled before vigorously clenching his fist. Mbappé has a league-leading 21 goals and 32 overall this season. He was put on the bench by coach Luis Enrique two days after finally telling PSG he’s leaving at the end of the season. Canada striker Jonathan David grabbed a hat trick as Lille beat Le Havre 3-0 to move up to third place.

