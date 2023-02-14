Mbappé can’t save slumping PSG in CL loss to Bayern Munich

PARIS (AP) — Not even Kylian Mbappé’s substitute appearance could end Paris Saint-Germain’s slump as it lost 1-0 at home to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their round-of-16 Champions League clash. A third straight loss made it five defeats in 11 games this year for PSG. Bayern winger Kingsley Coman volleyed home inside the penalty area from Alphonso Davies’ left-wing cross in the 53rd minute. When Bayern won the last of its six Champions League titles in 2020, it beat PSG 1-0 with Coman heading home the winner. Mbappé made an unexpectedly quick recovery from injury and had two would-be goals disallowed for offside after coming on in the second half.

