Mbappe becomes PSG’s all-time top scorer

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe has become Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time leading scorer after netting in added time of the 4-2 win over Nantes in the French league. Mbappe produced the sixth and last goal of the match to post his 201st goal for PSG and eclipse Edinson Cavani’s record. The third consecutive win moved PSG 11 points clear at the top of the standings. But it was marred by the replacement of Marquinhos late in the match. He was clutching his back in pain at the Parc des Princes. He’s a doubt for when PSG travels to Bayern Munich on Wednesday for the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie. Bayern leads 1-0 from the first leg.

