Mbappé and Vinícius score penalties as Madrid gets help from woodwork in win at Sociedad

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior have converted penalties to help earn Real Madrid a 2-0 win at Real Sociedad after the hosts were repeatedly denied by the woodwork. Vinícius put the visitors ahead in 58th minute after an unnecessary handball by former Manchester City player Sergio Gómez gave the Madrid forward the chance to break the deadlock. Mbappé put the result beyond doubt in the 75th after a video review by the referee determined that Sociedad defender Jon Aramburu had stomped on Vinícius’ foot in the box. Jesus Navas gave Sevilla its first victory after edging Getafe 1-0. Espanyol forward Javi Puado scored a hat trick to lead a 3-2 win at home over Alaves.

