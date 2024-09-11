Mbappé and PSG could go to mediation over $60M financial dispute

The French soccer league’s legal commission is urging Kylian Mbappé and his former club Paris Saint-Germain to agree to mediation in a bid to settle a dispute over wages and bonuses, PSG says. PSG officials and Mbappé’s representatives met in Paris for a two-hour hearing at the commission on Wednesday after the France superstar asked the commission to get involved. Mbappé joined Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer. He says PSG owes him wages worth 55 million euros (around $60 million).

