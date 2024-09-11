Mbappé and PSG could go to mediation over $60M financial dispute

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe concentrates before the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Pablo Garcia)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pablo Garcia]

The French soccer league’s legal commission is urging Kylian Mbappé and his former club Paris Saint-Germain to agree to mediation in a bid to settle a dispute over wages and bonuses, PSG says. PSG officials and Mbappé’s representatives met in Paris for a two-hour hearing at the commission on Wednesday after the France superstar asked the commission to get involved. Mbappé joined Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer. He says PSG owes him wages worth 55 million euros (around $60 million).

