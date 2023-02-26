Mbappé and Messi combine as leader PSG wins 3-0 at Marseille

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored twice and Lionel Messi got the other goal as the World Cup final stars combined to give French league leader Paris Saint-Germain a 3-0 win at title challenger Marseille. Mbappé tops the league’s scoring charts outright with 17 goals and he matched Edinson Cavani’s PSG club-record tally of 200 in the process on Sunday. A win would have moved second-place Marseille within two points of defending champion PSG. But instead Marseille trails by eight with 13 rounds remaining. Nice won 3-0 win at third-place Monaco in the Riviera derby to climb up to seventh spot.

