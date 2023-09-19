Mbappé and Hakimi score as PSG wins 2-0 against Dortmund in Champions League

PARIS (AP) — Striker Kylian Mbappé continued his scoring spree and right back Achraf Hakimi also found the net as Paris Saint-Germain opened its Champions League campaign with a 2-0 home win against Borussia Dortmund. Mbappé‘s penalty put PSG ahead in the 49th minute following a video review. The France striker stroked the ball into the bottom left corner and out of the reach of goalkeeper Gregor Kobel for his eighth goal in five games this season. Nine minutes later Hakimi swapped passes with midfielder Vitinha and curled the ball into the bottom left corner. In the other Group F game AC Milan wasted chances in a 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

